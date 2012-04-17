April 17 Canadian light oil producer WestFire
Energy Ltd's quarterly output more than trebled as it
drilled more wells in its Viking project in Alberta and
Saskatchewan.
WestFire, which has been exploring strategic alternatives
since late last year, also said it has opened its data room to
help interested parties evaluate the company.
First-quarter production averaged 8,900 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 2,773 boepd a year
ago. The output from Viking made up almost half of the total in
the latest quarter.
WestFire drilled 57 horizontal wells in Viking during the
quarter, compared with 14 last year.
Barring a 28-day shutdown at one of its natural gas plants
in Alberta, output would have averaged about 9,600 boepd, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Shares of the company closed at C$5.05 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.