Feb 16 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
posted a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations hurt by
weak lumber and pulp prices.
North America's largest softwood lumber producer reported a
loss of C$10.6 million, or 25 Canadian cents a share, from
continuing operations in October-December.
It had earned C$27.8 million, or 65 Canadian cents a share,
a year earlier.
Sales fell 9.6 percent to C$650 million.
West Fraser, which has sawmills in Western Canada and the
southeastern United States, said its lumber segment was affected
by weaker prices for lower-grade SPF lumber and lower shipments.
Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser,
which also makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and
newsprint, closed at C$46.35 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.