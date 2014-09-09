BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
Sept 9 WESTGRUND AG : * Says decides on capital increase and aims for proceeds of 140 million EUR * Says placement price to be determined by accelerated bookbuilding before
September 10 * Says to use proceeds to finance acquisition of Berlinovo real estate
portfolio
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.