Nov 17 Westgrund AG :
* Says sales up about 54 pct to 16.3 million euros during
first 9 months of 2014
* Says post tax profit over first 9 months of financial year
amounts to 28.5 million euros after 9.1 million euros last year
* Says 9-month pre-tax profit for group was 34.1 million
euros, up substantially from 11.2 million euros during same
period last year
* Says 9-month FFO I was 1.74 million euros
* Says net asset value (NAV) already reached 293 million
euros at end of Q3 2014
* Says 9-month EBITDA came out at 7.0 million euros, again
up significantly from same period last year
