Aug 12 WESTGRUND AG : * Says H1 profit before tax of 1.4 million euros (previous year: 0.3 million

EUR) * Says H1 consolidated profit after tax amounted 6.7 million euros versus 7.1

million euros in the same period last year * Says 6m revenues up 56 percent to EUR 9.4 million (py: 6.0 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage