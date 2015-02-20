U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin undergoes heart procedure
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
FRANKFURT Feb 20 German lender Aareal Bank has agreed to buy mortgage bank Westimmo, financial sources told Reuters on Friday, as a wave of consolidation underway in the German real estate sector hits property lenders.
Earlier this month, Deutsche Wohnen, Germany's second-largest real estate group said it plans a $1.1 billion takeover of Austrian peer Conwert. Last month, Deutsche Annington announced a 3.9 billion euros ($4.43 billion) takeover of rival peer Gagfah. [ID: nL5N0VP0R5]
German "bad bank" Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) is selling Westimmo as part of its efforts to wind down assets of failed German lender WestLB.
EAA declined to comment, Aareal Bank was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers