LONDON Jan 17 Toshiba's Westinghouse
unit doubts that its partner in building nuclear power stations
in China will join its NuGen project to construct a new plant in
Britain, its chief executive said on Friday.
The Japanese-owned company plans 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of
nuclear capacity at the site in Cumbria in northern England,
with the first reactor to begin producing in 2024.
Westinghouse is working on a series of nuclear reactors in
China with the country's State Nuclear Power Technology
Corporation (SNPTC) as its local partner.
While SNPTC has said it wanted to enter Britain's nuclear
new build programme with the Toshiba subsidiary, Westinghouse
chief executive Danny Roderick was unsure the Chinese company
would take part in NuGen in particular.
"I don't know whether they will come in on this one. There
are other opportunities in the UK," Roderick told journalists at
a briefing in London.
Japan's Toshiba announced on Tuesday it was taking a
majority stake in the NuGen project, buying out a 50 percent
stake held by Spain's Iberdrola and a 10 percent share
of GDF Suez' ownership. The French firm maintains a 40
percent stake.
Roderick said SNPTC was still interested in a UK
partnership with Westinghouse and that talks continued. He did
not give any details on which projects might be involved.
The government has shortlisted eight sites as suitable for
new nuclear plants and developers have so far proposed projects
for five of these sites. Westinghouse is only involved in one of
them through NuGen.
Other Chinese companies have shown interest in Britain's
programme to build new nuclear power plants to replace ageing
reactors and lower its carbon emissions.
France's EDF is one of the other companies planning to build
new nuclear plants in Britain with Chinese partners.
China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) and China National
Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) are expected to take a 30-40 percent
stake in EDF's Hinkley Point C project.