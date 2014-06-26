June 26 Westinghouse Electric Co on Thursday
announced it has begun the process of attaining regulatory
approval for developing technology that would enable its AP1000
nuclear reactors to be used in locations with higher seismic
activity.
The company said it started the process of obtaining
approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for
its 'Specialized Seismic Option' at a meeting on Wednesday.
The 'Specialized Seismic Option' being worked on by the
company and its majority owner, Toshiba Corp will allow
new units to be built in areas with a higher seismic spectrum
seen in some portions of the western United States and other
countries.
Eight units of its AP1000 reactors are being constructed
worldwide, including in China and the U.S., the company said.
