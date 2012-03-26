Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
March 26 March 26 Westinghouse E lectric Company: * Westinghouse restructures new plant organization * Say splitting its nuclear power plants product line into two distinct organizations * Says is building four new ap1000 plants in China, with the first expected to come online in 2013 * Says Jim Ferland will assume his new role as Westinghouse president and CEO effective April 1 * Says in the U.S. 4 ap1000 plants are being built with first unit expected to come online in 2016 * Says Deva Chari and Sandy Rupprecht to lead the two organizations
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.