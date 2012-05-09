Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
May 9 U.S. solar power systems maker Westinghouse Solar Inc said it removed Chief Executive Barry Cinnamon from his position and appointed an interim CEO, after Australia's CBD Energy struck a deal to buy the company.
In a regulatory filing, Westinghouse Solar said CFO Margaret Randazzo will replace Cinnamon on an interim basis.
Cinnamon, whose employment was terminated effective May 7, also resigned as a director, the company said, adding that Randazzo continues as chief financial officer.
Renewable energy company CBD Energy in February unveiled its plans to buy Westinghouse Solar in an all-stock deal.
CBD Energy, Westinghouse Solar's second-biggest shareholder, will own 85 percent of the combined company once the deal closes.
Westinghouse Solar shares, which have lost nearly 79 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $0.40 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.