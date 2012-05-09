May 9 U.S. solar power systems maker Westinghouse Solar Inc said it removed Chief Executive Barry Cinnamon from his position and appointed an interim CEO, after Australia's CBD Energy struck a deal to buy the company.

In a regulatory filing, Westinghouse Solar said CFO Margaret Randazzo will replace Cinnamon on an interim basis.

Cinnamon, whose employment was terminated effective May 7, also resigned as a director, the company said, adding that Randazzo continues as chief financial officer.

Renewable energy company CBD Energy in February unveiled its plans to buy Westinghouse Solar in an all-stock deal.

CBD Energy, Westinghouse Solar's second-biggest shareholder, will own 85 percent of the combined company once the deal closes.

Westinghouse Solar shares, which have lost nearly 79 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $0.40 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.