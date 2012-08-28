Aug 28 Westinghouse Solar Inc, which is
being bought by CBD Energy, said it will form a joint
venture with the Australian renewable energy company to design
and build projects in Italy.
Shares of California-based Westinghouse rose as much as 19
percent to a week's high of 25 cents in morning trade on the
Nasdaq.
Westinghouse will invest $1.5 million and get a 25 percent
stake in profit from CBD's project pipeline in Italy.
Westinghouse has the option to raise its stake to 50 percent by
investing another $1.5 million, the companies said.
Once the merger closes, most likely in the third quarter,
the two companies will pursue other projects in the United
States and Europe.