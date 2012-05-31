May 31 Westinghouse Solar Inc, which is
being bought by Australia-based CBD Energy, said it
settled a patent infringement dispute with Zep Solar, a supplier
to its rival Canadian Solar Inc.
Westinghouse filed a complaint with the International Trade
Commission in October, alleging that Canadian Solar and Zep
Solar sold a product using proprietary technology that was part
of Westinghouse Solar's Andalay module.
The company had sought a ban on the products from being
imported into the United States.
Terms of the dispute settlement were not disclosed by the
company.
Westinghouse shares were up 11 percent at $0.19, and those
of Canadian Solar were down 2 percent at $2.86 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.