(Adds reaction from Air Canada)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd
said on Monday it will start charging some economy
passengers for their first checked bag, sending its stock, as
well as the shares of rival Air Canada, up more than 6
percent.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said the change is
likely to boost WestJet's earnings, and that Air Canada is
likely to follow suit with a similar fee, strengthening its own
results.
In a note to clients, Chamoun said the bag fee could hurt
demand, but "the demand environment is currently strong and we
sense that a first bag fee will be significantly accretive to
earnings."
WestJet expects the change to affect about one-fifth of its
customers. The C$25 fee will apply to new "Econo" bookings for
trips on, or after, Oct. 29, within Canada and between Canada
and the United States. Other international flights are exempt
Air Canada currently charges economy passengers
C$25 for their first checked bag to and from the United States,
but not within Canada.
Asked whether Air Canada is considering adding a first bag
fee on domestic flights, company spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick
said: "We are always monitoring industry developments such as
this with great interest. We will evaluate it going forward."
Fees linked to baggage, advance seat selection and other
options are a growing source of revenue for airlines.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said he expects
Air Canada to quickly follow WestJet's lead.
"While Air Canada currently charges for first bags on U.S.
transborder segments ... management has been reluctant to do so
on domestic routes where WestJet previously did not do so," he
wrote in a note to clients.
WestJet Chief Executive Officer Gregg Saretsky said on a
conference call in July that the airline was considering
introducing a new bag fee, and would likely make a decision by
the end of the year.
WestJet shares rose 6.1 percent to C$32.55 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, while Air Canada rose 6.1 percent to C$9.00.
($1=$1.11 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; and Peter Galloway)