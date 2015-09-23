TORONTO, Sept 23 Canadian airline WestJet Airlines Ltd has hired Harry Taylor, a senior vice president at retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd, to serve as chief financial officer, the company said on Wednesday.

WestJet's chief financial officer Vito Culmone left Canada's No. 2 airline in late May to become CFO at telecom and media company Shaw Communications Inc.

Taylor was most recently senior vice president for finance at Canadian Tire, where he had worked since 2010. He had previously worked for luxury retailer Holt Renfrew, Home Depot and PepsiCo. He is a chartered accountant.

The appointment is effective Oct. 26.

