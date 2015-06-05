(Adds detail on plane, runway conditions)

MONTREAL, June 5 A WestJet Airlines Ltd plane skidded off the runway while landing at Montreal's main airport on Friday, but there were no injuries, the airline said in a statement.

The flight, WestJet 588 from Toronto, stopped about 50 feet onto the grass at the end of the runway, WestJet said, adding that there was no visible damage to the plane.

The runway was wet at the time of the incident because of a thunderstorm. WestJet spokesman Richard Bartrem said the plane, a Boeing 737-600, would be removed from service and inspected.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, said a spokeswoman for Aeroports de Montreal.

In March, an Air Canada Airbus A320 collided with the ground while coming in to land at the Halifax airport. No one was killed, but more than 20 passengers and crew were sent to sent to hospital to be treated and released later in the day. An investigation into the crash is ongoing. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)