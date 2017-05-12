BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), the world's largest pilot union, said on Friday that 62 percent of WestJet Airlines Ltd's pilots who voted in a representation election favored joining the union.
ALPA said 97 percent of eligible pilots of the Canadian airline participated in the election. (bit.ly/2qacDx9)
"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote but we are dedicated to moving forward as a team," WestJet said in a separate statement.
WestJet's shares were down 4 percent at C$22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Founded in 1931, ALPA represents over 55,000 pilots at 32 U.S. and Canadian airlines. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.