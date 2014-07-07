TORONTO, July 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd,
Canada's No. 2 carrier, said on Monday it planned to fly its own
wide-body planes as early as the autumn of 2015 and was in
advanced stages of sourcing the aircraft, a move that heats up
competition with larger rival Air Canada.
WestJet, which launched its first trans-Atlantic service to
Ireland this summer with its existing fleet of narrow-body
planes, said it initially plans to operate four wide-body planes
on routes between Alberta and Hawaii in late 2015.
WestJet said its current winter service on that route uses
two Boeing 757-200s operated by Thomas Cook, an agreement that
will end in the spring of 2015.
"This is the natural, next-step evolution for WestJet,"
Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.
In December, Saretsky said that WestJet had already held
talks with Boeing Co and Airbus about buying
wide-body planes and in May the airline said it was talking to
plane makers and lessors.
Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet said it was looking to expand
into overseas markets and will announce its wide-body schedule
for the 2016 summer season at a later date.
The airline, which is attempting to boost revenue and push
beyond its low-fare origins, has for several years toyed with
the idea of expanding into the long-haul market with a new
fleet.
WestJet did not say on Monday how many wide-body planes it
plans to buy. It currently flies Boeing 737-600, 737-700,
737-7800 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft.
Air Canada launched a discount vacation carrier, Rouge, last
summer to serve high-volume leisure flights to the Caribbean,
United States and other international markets.
In 2012, WestJet launched a regional subsidiary, Encore, to
expand into smaller markets in Canada and the United States.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by James Dalgleish)