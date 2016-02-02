Feb 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by a weak economy in Alberta and a foreign exchange loss.

Net earnings fell to C$63.4 million ($45.26 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$90.7 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to C$958.7 million. ($1 = 1.4007 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)