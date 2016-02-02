BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by its large exposure to Alberta, where the economy is weakening.
The economy of Alberta, known for its oil-rich resources, has been hit by a near 70 percent plunge in oil prices since June 2014.
Jobless rates in the region, which is the energy-producing province of Canada, has risen to 7 percent in December 2015 from 4.7 percent a year earlier.
The company also said it incurred a pre-tax foreign exchange loss of C$10.1 million ($7.2 million) in the fourth quarter.
Net earnings fell to C$63.4 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$90.7 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3.6 percent to C$958.7 million.
The airline's operating margin fell to 11.8 percent from 14 percent. ($1 = C$1.40) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.