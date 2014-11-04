Nov 4 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's No. 2 airline, reported an about 20 percent fall in third-quarter earnings as it took a pre-tax non-cash charge.

The Calgary-based company said net earnings fell to C$52.2 million ($45.8 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$65.1 million, or 50 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The pre-tax non-cash charge of C$45.5 million was related to the sale of 10 old Boeing 737 aircraft.

Revenue rose 9.2 percent to C$1.01 billion. (1 US dollar = 1.1391 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)