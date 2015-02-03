Twitter, NFL sign multi-year deal for live show
May 11 Twitter Inc said on Thursday it signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. National Football League to live-stream pre-game coverage as well as a 30-minute show on the microblogging website.
Feb 3 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher revenue passenger miles.
The company's net earnings rose to C$90.7 million ($72.4 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$67.8 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
WestJet's revenue passenger miles rose 6.5 percent. Revenue passenger miles is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers by distance traveled.
Total revenue rose 7.3 percent to C$994.4 million.
WestJet also raised its quarterly dividend to 14 Canadian cents per share from 12 Canadian cents. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it was delaying taking delivery of 10 wide-body A350-900 jets made by Airbus SE, putting a question mark over their demand, even as the no. 2 U.S. airline placed a fresh order for 30 smaller A321-200s.