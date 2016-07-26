(Recasts with forecast for rising costs, adds comments from
WestJet executives' conference call)
July 26 WestJet Airlines Ltd's
quarterly profit slumped 40.5 percent and the carrier said
Tuesday that costs would rise this year due to the timing of
maintenance expenses on its widebody aircraft and extra charges
incurred on a new London route.
WestJet said it expected cost per available seat mile
(CASM), excluding fuel and employee profit share, to rise by 2.5
to 3.5 percent in 2016, higher than the 0.5 to 1.5 percent
anticipated earlier. The company forecast a 1.0 to 1.5 percent
increase in current-quarter adjusted CASM, a measure of how much
an airline spends to fly a passenger.
Still, WestJet beat analysts' estimates as the Canadian
carrier flew more passengers and its fuel costs declined.
Macquarie Capital Markets analyst Konark Gupta said the cost
increase was not "overly concerning" as it related to "teething
issues" on London flights.
WestJet Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky told analysts on a
conference call that the carrier's performance recently improved
on trips to London after previously incurring charges for
irregular operations, such as when a flight fails to operate on
schedule.
"It was a blip and the blip is behind us," Saretsky said.
Britain's recent vote to leave the European Union should not
affect flights into London, Saretsky said, adding that as a
low-cost carrier, WestJet could attract more customers.
"To the extent that the Brits become more price sensitive,
that plays really to the strength of our model."
The company expects added fourth-quarter maintenance costs
as it does the work late this year to free up planes for flights
to Hawaii in the first quarter of 2017.
The company said it expected the decline in revenue per
available seat mile (RASM) to slow to 1 to 3 percent in the
current quarter from 5.8 percent in the second quarter.
RASM, an indicator of airline efficiency, is calculated by
dividing operating income by available seat miles.
WestJet's fuel expenses, typically an airline's largest
variable cost, declined 15 percent in the quarter ended June 30.
Load factor, which measures how effectively the airline
filled seats, rose to 80.8 percent from 78.1 percent a year
earlier.
Net earnings fell to C$36.7 million ($27.8 million), or 30
Canadian cents per share, due to higher operating expenses
excluding fuel costs. Analysts on average had expected a profit
of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose slightly to C$949.3 million, topping the
average estimate of C$945.8 million.
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Matthew Lewis)