* Estimates 2017 capex of C$880 mln-C$900 mln
* Q3 profit C$0.97 vs estimated C$0.94
(Adds executive comments from investor call, analyst comment)
By Allison Lampert
Nov 1 WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it flew more
passengers and expenses fell, sending shares of Canada's
second-largest carrier up 5 percent.
The company's revenue per available seat mile (RASM), an
indicator of an airline's efficiency, has fallen for seven
straight quarters and is expected to remain negative through
year's end before turning positive during the first three months
of 2017, WestJet said in a statement.
"This year we've been challenged with the Alberta economy in
particular," WestJet Chief Financial Officer Harry Taylor told
analysts.
WestJet anticipates some headwinds in the fourth quarter,
with RASM expected to fall by a steeper 4-6 percent during the
last three months of the year before making traffic gains at the
start of 2017.
Macquarie analyst Konark Gupta wrote in a note that the
fourth quarter "could disappoint," but said a "silver lining" in
expected positive first-quarter RASM "partially offsets cost
inflation and could positively impact investor sentiment."
Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said the carrier now expects
stronger demand in Western Canada.
WestJet, which uses Boeing 767s on international flights, is
talking with Airbus Group SE and Boeing Co
about adding either more of the second-hand widebodies, new
planes, or a combination of the two, he said.
"We are engaging with Airbus and with Boeing, talking about
how best to move forward."
The airline's RASM fell 2.7 percent in the third quarter.
WestJet said it expects cost per available seat mile (CASM),
excluding fuel and employee profit share, to fall by 1-2 percent
in the fourth quarter.
Fuel expenses, typically an airline's largest variable cost,
declined 0.3 percent in the quarter.
Airlines have benefited as crude prices remained low
for more than 2 years. However, oil prices are now showing a
slight recovery, indicating fuel costs may rise.
The airline flew 5.9 million passengers in the third
quarter, up 7 percent from a year earlier. Load factor, which
measures how effectively it filled seats, rose to 84 percent
from 81.8 percent a year earlier.
WestJet's net earnings rose to C$116 million ($86.68
million), or 97 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, from C$101.80 million, or 82 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Meredith Mazzilli)