US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit, as higher fuel costs squeezed margins.
The company's net earnings fell to C$48.3 million ($35.4 million), or 41 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$87.6 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to C$1.11 billion.
WestJet, Canada's second largest carrier, also said it agreed to buy up to 20 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co . ($1 = 1.3660 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.