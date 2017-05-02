UPDATE 1-Profit at Malaysia's AirAsia hit by higher fuel costs
* Aircraft leasing unit sale "very soon" (Adds comments, details of results)
* Co raises 2017 capex forecast
* Q1 profit dips, but beats estimates
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct (Adds exec comments)
By Muvija M
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.
Shares of the Calgary-based carrier fell as much as 5.7 percent to C$21.54 on the Toronto Stock Exchange as the aircraft purchase was seen as expensive.
"(The order) will result in elevated capex for the next several years," analysts at Cowen & Co wrote in a note, adding that 10 Dreamliner planes will cost WestJet about C$1.85 billion at current exchange rates.
WestJet raised its full-year spending target on Tuesday to C$1 billion, up from a prior forecast of C$900 million-C$920 million, party due to the Boeing order.
WestJet will fund the aircraft purchase with cash from operations, CEO Gregg Saretsky said on a post-earnings call.
The company, Canada's second largest carrier, said the Boeing deal includes commitments for 10 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to be delivered between 2019 and 2021, with options to buy 10 more aircraft.
The 787-9 planes — about 20 percent more fuel-efficient than the 767s WestJet owns — will allow the airline to offer new routes in Asia, South America and Europe amid stiff competition from larger rival Air Canada.
WestJet said in late-April that it planned to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) in Canada.
The low-cost carrier would be more of a "separate vehicle", said Bob Cummings, an executive vice president at WestJet who is responsible for the yet-to-be-named ULCC.
WestJet flew 5.7 million passengers in the first quarter, up nearly 7 percent from a year earlier, helping the company post a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Excluding items, WestJet earned 56 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, beating analysts' average estimate of 50 Canadian cents.
However, WestJet's aircraft fuel costs jumped 41.5 percent to C$235.5 million ($172.3 million) in the quarter ended March 31, contributing to a sharp drop in profit.
WestJet's net earnings fell to C$48.3 million, in the first quarter, from C$87.6 million, a year earlier.
The company also forecast a 23 percent to 26 percent rise in fuel costs per liter for the current quarter.
Oil prices have nearly doubled from multi-year lows a year ago, weighing on profit margins at several airlines.
WestJet's shares were down 3.8 percent at C$21.97 in afternoon trading. ($1 = 1.3669 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Muvija M and John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Shounak Dasgupta)
* Aircraft leasing unit sale "very soon" (Adds comments, details of results)
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.