BRIEF-Charles Schwab says April total client assets $2.95 trillion, up 1 pct from March
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
(Changes word "union" to "group" in second paragraph)
VANCOUVER Aug 5 Pilots at WestJet Airlines Ltd have voted down a plan to form a union, the WestJet Professional Pilots Association said on Wednesday on its Facebook page, blocking what would have been the first union at Canada's No. 2 airline.
The group said 1,247 pilots voted, with 55 percent saying "no," while 45 percent voted "yes."
Pilots at most major airlines in Canada and the United States are unionized. WestJet, founded in 1996, is an exception. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
* Steadymed reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update