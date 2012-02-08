* 91 pct of employees vote to launch new airline
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Feb 8 WestJet Airlines Ltd
will launch a new regional operation to serve smaller
Canadian destinations after winning the endorsement of its
workforce for a plan that will ratchet up the pressure on Air
Canada, its larger rival.
Shares of non-unionized WestJet rose more than 4 percent on
Wednesday after the company said it expected to launch the
division before the end of 2013. It is talking with two aircraft
makers about buying a single fleet of turboprop planes to serve
the new routes.
The country's No. 2 airline, which also reported lower
quarterly earnings that still topped analyst expectations, said
the new regional operation would boost its bottom line.
The smooth implementation of WestJet's plan, first announced
last month, highlights its advantages over Air Canada. Labor
strife has stymied the No. 1 Canadian airline's own plan to
start a lower-cost carrier, which its CEO has said is critical
to sustained profitability.
"The regional carrier is the single most important aviation
development in Canada since WestJet was launched," said
independent airline consultant Robert Kokonis.
"The opportunity is so significant - there are so many
communities across Canada where Jazz or another Tier 3 carrier
has monopoly service and WestJet's perfectly poised to exploit
that," he said, referring to Chorus Aviation's Jazz,
which operates short-haul Air Canada Express-branded flights
under contract.
Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet said 91 percent of its 8,500
employees voted in favor of launching the short-haul airline as
a wholly owned subsidiary. The company is known for a corporate
culture that values consultation between employees and
management, in contrast to a confrontational tone that prevails
between Air Canada and its unionized workforce.
Air Canada, which reports fourth-quarter results on
Thursday, last spring proposed a low-cost carrier but has not
announced progress in launch plans. The airline, which is in
contract negotiation with its unions, would operate its low-cost
carrier in low-yield, high volume international destinations and
southern vaction spots.
WestJet, which ended 2011 with C$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion)
in cash, did not say how it will pay for new carrier, estimated
to cost up to C$1 billion. It also said on Wednesday it could
not yet provide detailed plans on its launch.
"The devil will be in the details," said PI Financial
analyst Chris Murray. "I'm more interested in the financial
backdrop and the rate of implementation ... what's the roll out
going to look like, how are they going to pay for them."
SHOPPING FOR TURBOPROPS
The company said it is asking for proposals from Bombardier
Inc, for its Q400 NextGen plane, and from ATR, a joint
venture of aerospace group EADS and Italian defence
group Finmeccanica, for its ATR 72-600 aircraft. It
expects to place an order by mid-year.
Operating a single fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft has been
central to WestJet's strategy as a low-cost airline, as
maintenance and training costs don't have to be duplicated. The
airline expects to extend that formula with a single fleet of
turboprops for its new airline.
The fast-growing carrier, which flies within Canada and to
mostly sun destinations in the United States, Mexico and the
Caribbean, has considered adding a second fleet for some time as
it searches for new revenue sources.
National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said
WestJet could win market share on higher-yielding regional
routes. Using smaller planes will allow the airline to connect
more cities in its existing network and manage capacity better.
PROFIT DIPS BUT TOPS EXPECTATIONS
WestJet's earnings topped analyst expectations, owing to
slightly better-than-anticpated revenue growth and lower costs.
Profit dipped to C$35.6 million, or 26 Canadian cents a
share, from C$37.2 million, or 26 Canadian cents, in the same
period last year. Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of
20 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased nearly 13 percent to C$781.5 million.
Fourth-quarter costs per available seat mile rose 8.3
percent, but those costs increased just 2.7 percent once fuel
and profit share expenses were stripped out.
WestJet forecast 2012 costs per available seat mile,
excluding fuel and employee profit sharing, to be unchanged to
up to 1 percent higher year-over year.
Fourth-quarter RASM, an industry measure that compares
revenue performance among airlines grew 6.4 percent, reflecting
higher ticket prices and a slightly higher load factor, Doerksen
said in a note.
The company said persistant economic uncertainty had not
hurt its forward bookings. In the first quarter of 2012 it
expects modest RASM growth, with a further 8 to 9 percent
expansion in capacity.
WestJet increased its quarterly dividend by a penny to 6
Canadian cents, and approved a share buy back plan for up to 5
percent of its outstanding shares.
WestJet shares added 57 Canadian cents to C$13.67 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange early Wednesday afternoon, a gain of 4.3
percent.