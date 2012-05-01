May 1 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's
second-largest airline, reported a 42 percent rise in
first-quarter earnings as it flew more passengers despite fare
increases.
WestJet also said it selected Bombardier Inc to
supply 20 aircraft for its new regional airline, expected to
launch in the second half of 2013.
The company said earnings rose to C$68.3 million, or 49
Canadian cents per share, from C$48 million, or 34 Canadian
cents, in the same period last year.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 39 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the airline, which competes with No. 1 carrier
Air Canada, increased 15.4 percent to C$891 million.
Load factor -- the percentage of available seats filled with
paying customers -- rose to 83 percent from 82 percent last
year.
"We achieved our highest first-quarter load factor, improved
the overall yield and made good progress towards our return on
invested capital target," WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky said,
adding revenue growth outpaced higher fuel costs.
First-quarter costs per available seat mile (CASM) rose 4.2
percent, while revenue per available seat mile (RASM) rose 6
percent.
Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet closed at C$14.23
on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.