* Currently uses fleet of Boeing 737s

* Eyeing wide-body, regional aircraft types

Nov 15 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) is likely to diversify from its current single-aircraft fleet type eventually, although no decision has been made at this stage, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"It is likely that we, at some point, will move into a second fleet type. We study it continuously," said Vito Culmone, the CFO of Canada's second biggest airline.

He said WestJet was studying moves into the wide-body aircraft market as well as the regional aircraft market. At this stage it had no preference for either market.

WestJet operates a single fleet of Boeing (BA.N) Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The uniform fleet, which brings with it lower maintenance, training and other costs, is often cited as a major reason why WestJet's expenses are one-third lower than bigger rival Air Canada's ACb.TO.

Culmone's comments were made at the Scotia Capital transportation and aerospace conference in Toronto. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob Wilson)