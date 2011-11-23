* WestJet secures eight slots at LaGuardia
* Airline keen to expand business travel in East
* WestJet stock ends down 2.6 pct
Nov 23 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) said on
Wednesday it had won eight takeoff and landing slots at New
York's LaGuardia Airport, a shot in arm for the carrier's plans
to expand its service in the East.
WestJet, Canada's second biggest airline, is locked in a
battle for passengers in Eastern Canada and into the United
States with No. 1 carrier Air Canada ACb.TO and smaller
privately-owned rival Porter Airlines.
Westjet is particularly keen to attract more business
travelers, and a hub such as LaGuardia should broaden its
appeal.
"Our growth plans, in which increased business travel in
the East figures prominently, include New York City, Canada's
largest international business market," WestJet Chief Executive
Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.
Westjet won the slots in an auction held by the U.S.
Federal Aviation Authority. Two slot packages were available at
LaGuardia and one at Washington's Ronald Reagan National
airport.
WestJet did not say what it paid for the slots, nor did it
reveal from which cities it will fly from to LaGuardia.
The Calgary-based airline previously flew from Toronto to
LaGuardia but stopped the service after 10 months in July 2005.
The flights were at midday and not hugely attractive to the
business travel market, a spokesman said.
WestJet's stock ended down 2.6 percent at C$11.13 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday in a sharply lower market.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)