* Air Canada August load factor a record 87.9 pct
* WestJet CEO says "demand environment remains strong"
* WestJet posts record high load factor
* Porter Airlines also reports record high August load
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canadian airlines reported
record demand for the travel-heavy month of August on Thursday
as ticket sales strengthened, while capacity increases were
tightly controlled.
The country's largest airline, Air Canada, said its
load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with
paying customers, rose to record high of 87.9 percent, a whisker
above 87.8 percent in August 2011.
WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's No. 2 carrier, said
code-share and interline pacts with other airlines helped lift
its August load factor to a record 88.9 percent from 83.3
percent a year earlier.
Traffic at Air Canada increased just 0.7 percent, while
capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 0.6 percent.
"This record load factor result for the month underscores
our disciplined capacity management," Chief Executive Calin
Rovinescu said in a statement after markets closed.
The strongest load factor gain was in Air Canada's domestic
flights, a 1.2 percentage point increase. On U.S. transborder
flights, it rose half a percentage point and the Atlantic market
declined by 1.5 percentage points. The load factor in the
Australia, Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America
market rose 1 percentage point.
Year-to-date, the airline's load factor has climbed to 82.9
percent from 82.3 percent, with traffic up 2 percent and
capacity just 1.3 percent higher.
Air Canada shares dipped 1 Canadian cent to end at C$1.06 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Shares of Calgary-based WestJet closed 3.4 percent, or 57
Canadian cents, higher at C$17.14.
WestJet's traffic increased 9.2 percent in August, while
capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose just 2.3
percent.
"The demand environment remains strong and we are seeing a
growing contribution from our airline code-shares and interline
partnerships," Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said in a
statement.
Under code-share deals, airlines sell space on each other's
flights, which can boost revenue as they can offer more
destinations to passengers while controlling costs.
Interline pacts, often a precursor to full code-share deals,
allow customers to purchase one ticket for a trip involving
multiple airlines.
National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said
WestJet will likely report a third-quarter load factor well
ahead of his forecast of 81.5 percent.
"With the load factor trending well ahead of expectations
and fuel costs so far in the quarter largely in-line with our
estimate, we believe our Q3 EPS estimate of C$0.43 (versus
C$0.28 last year and the consensus of C$0.39) is probably too
low," Doerksen said in a note.
"Clearly WestJet's August numbers point to a healthy demand
environment. Further evidence of a strong end-market environment
comes from Porter Airlines."
Privately held Porter Airlines, a small, short-haul carrier,
said it also set a record in August, with a load factor of 74.5
percent, up from 68.7 percent a year earlier.
Traffic rose 21.4 percent, while capacity rose 12 percent.
"This is the best month we've had in nearly six years of
operating," said Chief Executive Robert Deluce.
Year-to-date, Porter's load factor has climbed to 62.9
percent from 59.1 percent. Traffic is 26 percent higher and
capacity is up 18.3 percent.