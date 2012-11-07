Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-biggest airline, appointed Ferio Pugliese as president of WestJet Encore, the regional airline WestJet will launch in the second half of 2013.
Pugliese, who joined the company in 2007, will continue to be responsible for WestJet's people and culture teams until a successor is named.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.