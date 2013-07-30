* Profit rises 5 percent, helped by cost-cutting
* Earnings top estimates, but near-term outlook worries
* Average revenue per seat declines 4.6 percent
* Roll-out of regional carrier Encore hits efficiency
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 30 WestJet Airlines Ltd
posted a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday but warned that a key measure of airline efficiency
would decline in the near term as it launches its Encore
regional carrier.
Canada's No. 2 airline said revenue per available seat mile
(RASM) fell 4.6 percent in the second quarter and would show a
similar drop in the current quarter. But it cut its costs in the
latest quarter and issued an improved cost outlook.
WestJet reduced its estimate for cost per available seat
mile for the full year, excluding fuel and employee
profit-sharing costs. It now expects a decline of 0.5 percent to
1 percent, compared with a prior forecast of flat to up 1
percent.
"On the positive side of the ledger, investors will be
comforted by the solid cost-control efforts," Walter Spracklin,
an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc, said in a note. "On
the negative side are the declines in yields and RASM..."
Competition among Canadian airlines is ramping up, with Air
Canada, the country's largest airline, boosting
capacity with the launch of its Rouge airline this summer. The
new low-cost carrier is aimed at high-volume leisure travel in
the Caribbean, United States and other international markets.
WestJet executives said Encore would add value over time,
even though the launch of the regional carrier would mean lower
efficiency for the company overall in the near term.
WestJet shares were up 5 Canadian cents at C$20.18 in
afternoon trading in Toronto.
LOAD FACTOR FALLS
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said load factor, the
percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, fell
to 79.4 percent in the second quarter from 81.6 percent a year
earlier.
It said the introduction of larger, higher-priced premium
economy seats next month should give revenue per seat a lift in
the second half.
Analysts said they were encouraged by the company's
expectations that capacity growth would slow next year, to a
range of 4 to 6 percent.
Net income in the second quarter rose to C$44.7 million
($43.5 million), or 34 Canadian cents per share, from C$42.5
million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 33 Canadian cents per
share.
Revenue increased 4.3 percent to C$843.7 million.
Executives said bookings in June and July experienced some
weakness due to flooding in Calgary, Alberta. The impact was
estimated at C$6 million to C$10 million.
Executives at WestJet, which is not unionized, said they
were addressing employee concerns following media reports of a
unionization drive by flight attendants.
One potential issue is that the company is set to open new
bases in other cities beyond its Calgary headquarters, which
could affect where staff are based.
"Change is going on at WestJet, creating a certain level of
uncertainty," Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said during a
conference call with analysts. "We are trying to get that
uncertainty behind us as quickly as possible."