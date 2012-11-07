Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-biggest airline, reported a 80 percent rise in third-quarter profit as it flew more passengers.
WestJet, which is preparing to launch a regional carrier in the second half of 2013, said net profit rose to C$70.6 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$39.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
That bettered the average analyst estimate for profit of 43 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.