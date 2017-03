Nov 5 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, reported an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit as it flew fewer passengers in the third quarter.

The low-cost airline said net income fell to C$65.1 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$70.6 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew nearly 7 percent to C$924.8 million. ($888.5 million)