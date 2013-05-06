TORONTO May 6 Canada's aviation regulator will allow WestJet Airlines Ltd an exemption from current rules so that it can boost the number of passengers each of its flight attendants may serve to 50 from 40.

Transport Canada said on Monday it will now begin work on a regulatory change to allow all Canadian airlines to increase the maximum number of passengers a flight attendant may serve to 50 from 40.

The change will bring WestJet in line with U.S. and other foreign airlines that fly to and from Canada that have a ratio of one attendant for every 50 passengers, Transport Canada said.

WestJet, Canada's second-largest carrier, is expected to report first-quarter results on Tuesday.