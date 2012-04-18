* WestJet becomes exclusive Thomas Cook partner in Canada
* Wrests business from rival Chorus Aviation
* Thomas Cook ended contract with Chorus last week
* WestJet's stock flat on Toronto Stock Exchange
April 18 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on
Wednesday it has reached a deal with Thomas Cook Group
to be the exclusive airline for the UK travel group's tour
operator business in Canada this coming winter, wresting the
business from a competitor.
The deal expands an existing two-year, Canada-wide
partnership between WestJet, Canada's second-biggest airline,
and Thomas Cook. It makes WestJet the only airline providing
seat capacity for Thomas Cook's tour operator arm, Sunquest, in
the Canadian market.
The announcement comes five days after Canada's Chorus
Aviation Inc, a small Canadian airline that mainly
flies shorter, regional routes for Air Canada, lost its
contract to run Thomas Cook vacation flights from Canada.
Thomas Cook ended the Chorus contract three years before its
expiration, blaming a "change in market dynamics" and the need
for "more flexible flying arrangements".
The deal represents "a substantial increase in capacity",
for WestJet, National Bank airline analyst Cameron Doerksen said
in a note to clients.
"While we do not know the terms of the new agreement with
WestJet, we do note that the Sunquest flying represented about
C$100 million in annual revenue to Chorus," he said.
WestJet earned revenue of C$2.8 billion ($2.84 billion) in
2011.
WestJet's stock was flat on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Wednesday morning at C$14.18. Chorus Aviation's stock was 1.8
percent lower at C$3.29.
To provide aircraft for some of the seats purchased by
Thomas Cook, WestJet plans to extend leases on three aircraft
that were due to be returned in early 2013.
WestJet operates a single fleet of Boeing Next-Generation
737 aircraft. The uniform fleet, which allows lower maintenance,
training and other costs, is often cited as a major reason why
WestJet's expenses are one-third lower than bigger rival Air
Canada.
WestJet, which started life as a low-cost airline 15 years
ago, has been looking for ways to expand. It is in the process
of setting up a smaller, regional airline in Canada next year to
fly to smaller, under-serviced communities.