BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial
* Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial and in additional clinical targets
Feb 4 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs.
The Calgary, Alberta-based airline said net earnings rose to C$67.8 million ($61.3 million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31, from C$60.9 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was 8 percent higher at C$926.4 million, WestJet said.
* Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial and in additional clinical targets
* Becton Dickinson -in connection with termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, Bard is required to pay co termination fee of $750 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2q6oN6S) Further company coverage: