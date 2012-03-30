March 30 Westlake Chemical Corp said it will incur between $5 million and $7 million in lost production and repair costs after a fire broke out at its Louisiana plant last week.

The fire damaged a part of the site that produces vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), an intermediate product used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

PVC is a common material used for a variety of building products such as pipe, siding, windows and fence.

Westlake said it has started repair work at the facility, aiming to return to normal operations by mid-May, while some sections, including the PVC plant, may resume earlier.

The company is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, which broke out on March 22, Westlake said in a statement.