May 1 Westlake Chemical Corp posted a
higher first-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations on
higher prices and lower costs.
Net profit rose to $87.8 million, or $1.31 per share, from
$83.5 million, or $1.25 per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the commodity chemicals maker rose 19 percent to
$1.03 billion.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 cents per
share, on revenue of $917.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our first-quarter earnings benefited from a significant
drop in ethane and energy costs, strong demand for our products
and high operating rates," Chief Executive Albert Chao said.
