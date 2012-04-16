DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 16 Ailing German
lender WestLB will move the assets of its real estate
finance affiliate Westimmo into its "bad bank" after
talks to sell the unit failed.
"Westimmo is part of the 100 billion euros ($131 billion)"
of assets WestLB plans to shift to the bad bank dubbed Erste
Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA), EAA co-head Matthias
Wargers said on Monday.
Exclusive talks to sell WestImmo to private equity investor
Apollo Global Management failed in December.
WestLB had hoped a successful sale would preserve the jobs
of Westimmo's 470 employees but said at the time that a sale to
Apollo was "economically unjustifiable".
WestLB is owned by the German state of North
Rhine-Westphalia and local savings banks.
EAA will take over on June 30 all assets that have not been
successfully sold or taken over by WestLB's successor core bank,
called Portigon, which specialises in service and portfolio
management.