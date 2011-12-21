FRANKFURT Dec 21 WestLB will shed around 2500 jobs as it implements a break-up imposed by the European Commission, Chief Executive Dietrich Voigtlaender said on Wednesday.

"You can imagine the pre-Christmas mood here; it's at zero," Voigtlaender said in Duesseldorf on Wednesday.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank, owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local savings banks, needs to restructure to satisfy the European competition authorities.

These have demanded so-called remedies to offset the benefits of receiving around 11 billion euros in bailout funds at various stages in the financial crisis.

At the behest of Brussels authorities, the bank will now be split into three main parts: a unit specialising in services and portfolio management (SPM-Bank), a "bad bank" known as Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, and a so-called Verbundbank which serves savings banks.

SPM-Bank, dubbed "RestLB" for its role as the successor bank, will employ about 1,000 staff.

The new Verbundbank will be funded and owned by a group of NRW-based savings banks and will have 400 employees -- roughly a tenth of the current WestLB staff.

Helaba, the Frankfurt-based landesbank, is examining a takeover of WestLB's Verbundbank.

Other WestLB employees, some of whom have protected, civil-servant status, are expected to find positions in associated institutions. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)