Sept 17 Westminster Group Plc
* Wishes to provide a further update on recent ebola
outbreak in West Africa
* Company is in regular contact with local aviation bodies
and whilst British Airways has announced their flight suspension
until 31st december
* Local civil aviation authorities are expecting other
carriers to commence operations in interregnum
* Due to strong growth momentum in prior months, year to
date passenger volumes as at end of August were still 1.6 pct
ahead of same period in 2013
* Current position is that passenger volumes in first half
of September are 41 pct of those in same period in 2013. This
could improve should airlines respond to international pressure
to resume flights
