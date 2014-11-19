BRIEF-Department 13 International requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement concerning a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Westminster Group
* Signs 21 year concession agreement with $300 million revenue potential
* Secured a 21 year concession and lease agreement with a government in West Africa for the complete management and operation of a number of recently constructed ferry terminals together with the provision of a sea ferry transfer service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
