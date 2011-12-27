* Deal for $179 mln plus about $14 mln in working capital
Dec 27 Westmoreland Coal Co said
it has agreed to buy the Kemmerer mine in southwestern Wyoming
from Chevron's unit for $179 million plus about $14
million in working capital.
The purchase price will be funded through a combination of
about $74 million in cash and the assumption of about $118
million in certain liabilities, Westmoreland said in a
statement.
Colorado-based Westmoreland, which sees closing the deal by
Jan. 31, said it expects the transaction to be "cash-flow
positive" immediately upon closing.
The Kemmerer mine on average has produced 4.7 million tons
of high-quality sub-bituminous coal over the past five years.
Chevron owns interests in and operates three coal mines and
a minerals mine in the United States through the unit, Chevron
Mining Inc.