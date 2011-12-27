* Deal for $179 mln plus about $14 mln in working capital

* Co to assume $118 mln in certain liabilities

Dec 27 Westmoreland Coal Co said it has agreed to buy the Kemmerer mine in southwestern Wyoming from Chevron's unit for $179 million plus about $14 million in working capital.

The purchase price will be funded through a combination of about $74 million in cash and the assumption of about $118 million in certain liabilities, Westmoreland said in a statement.

Colorado-based Westmoreland, which sees closing the deal by Jan. 31, said it expects the transaction to be "cash-flow positive" immediately upon closing.

The Kemmerer mine on average has produced 4.7 million tons of high-quality sub-bituminous coal over the past five years.

Chevron owns interests in and operates three coal mines and a minerals mine in the United States through the unit, Chevron Mining Inc.