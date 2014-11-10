(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Nov 10 Saving for college can be
tough, but many families do not tap a potentially generous
resource: relatives and friends.
Various companies are trying to change that by making it
easier for parents to ask for, and receive, contributions to
college savings plans. As the holidays approach, these providers
are stepping up their efforts to publicize these options and
convince families to try them.
"I think people can feel comfortable going out and saying
they prefer gifts that are more meaningful," said Erin Condon,
vice president of Upromise, a college savings and cash rewards
program, run by Sallie Mae.
"They can say, 'Instead of giving our son a truck, how about
helping us save for college? Or giving him a smaller truck and
putting $20 into his college savings plan?'"
Named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, 529
college savings plans allow contributors to invest money that
can grow tax-free to pay for qualified higher education costs.
Although typically sponsored by states, the plans are run by
investment companies and account balances can be spent at any
accredited college or vocational school nationwide.
Upromise released a survey last week that found seven out of
10 parents would prefer their children received money for
college rather than physical gifts. Upromise offers a way to let
others do just that: it is called Ugift, a free online service
that families can use to solicit their social networks for
college contributions.
Friends and family are emailed bar-coded coupons they can
print out and send in with a paper check. The service is
available to customers of the 29 Upromise-affiliated 529 plans,
which include two of the country's largest: New York's 529
College Savings Program and Vanguard 529 College Savings Plan in
Nevada.
Upromise has found that customers who enlist others to help
them save via the site's rewards program and shopping portal
typically accumulate three times as much as customers who do
not, Condon said.
The 529 plans run by Fidelity Investments also offer a free
service that allows parents to set up a personalized
contribution page and share links via email or social media that
allow direct contributions to a child's college savings account
via electronic check.
Fidelity released its own poll recently, which found 9 out
of 10 grandparents surveyed said they would be likely - if asked
- to contribute to a college savings fund in lieu of other gifts
for a holiday, birthday or special occasion. Fidelity manages
529 plans for Arizona, Delaware, Massachusetts and New
Hampshire.
These programs tap into the crowd-funding zeitgeist that has
seen people appealing to their social networks to help pay for
creative projects, charitable causes as well as personal costs
such as medical expenses, travel and weddings.
As college costs rise, more people see the need for such
help, according to Joe Hurley, founder of the 529 information
site SavingForCollege.com.
"It's a reaction to material gifts, and also the rising cost
of college that's creating so much anxiety for parents," Hurley
said.
COLLEGE REGISTRY
A few sites facilitate contributions to any 529 plan.
GradSave, for example, lets parents set up a free college
savings registry that accepts contributions from friends and
family. The money is held in an FDIC-insured account until the
parents transfer it to their 529 accounts.
Leaf College Savings, meanwhile, offers an education gift
card that anyone can use to make a 529 contribution for someone
else. The giver loads an amount between $25 and $1,000 onto the
card and gives it to the parent, who can then redeem it at the
Leaf site and transfer the funds to his or her 529 plan. If the
parents do not have a plan, the site helps them set one up.
The gift card, however, comes with an "activation fee" of at
least $2.95 plus another $2.95 to get a physical card rather
than one sent by email or Facebook or printed out on your
computer.
But givers do not need an intermediary to contribute to a
college savings plan, Hurley said, since virtually every 529
plan accepts third-party gifts. Those who want to contribute
directly to a child's account typically will need to include the
account number and perhaps the child's Social Security number,
but Hurley noted there is a way to bypass that requirement.
"Just make the check out to the 529 plan, hand it to the
parents and say, 'Here, put it into the plan,'" he said. "That's
pretty easy."
One thing that may not be easy is figuring out who gets the
tax break for the gift. Most states offer tax deductions for 529
contributions when the contributor is a parent. Some offer the
break to any contributor. And some do not offer any tax break at
all.
The solution? Talk to your tax professional.
