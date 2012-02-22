JAKARTA Feb 22 Luxembourg-based hedge fund Weston International Investment Ltd has initiated legal proceedings against Indonesian lender Bank Mutiara for a $70 million deposit repayment, Weston said in a statement on Wednesday.

Weston and its subsidiary, Weston International Asset Recovery Company, said they audited the bank formerly known as Bank Century and concluded that Mutiara is "legally responsible for the repayment of this sum".

The government's initial injection of 632 billion rupiah into Mutiara in 2008 ballooned to 6.7 trillion rupiah by 2009, leading lawmakers to criticise former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and then-central bank governor Boediono, who is now the country's vice president.

The government is in the process of selling the whole bank. Weston is a hedge fund specializing in distressed assets with $1.9 billion assets under management. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Matthew Bigg)