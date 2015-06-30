SYDNEY, June 30 Westpac Banking Corp
said its venture capital fund had invested an undisclosed amount
in U.S. bitcoin start-up Coinbase in the first such deal by an
Australian bank in the largely unregulated virtual currency.
Westpac, Australia's second largest bank by market value,
said the investment would allow its Reinventure Group fund to
monitor and gain insights into the use of cryptocurrencies.
Invented six years ago, bitcoin is not backed by or
controlled by any government or central bank and its value
fluctuates according to user demand.
Last year Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange, was
forced to file for bankruptcy after hackers stole an estimated
$650 million worth of customer bitcoins.
The currency, however, is gaining supporters, including the
British government which earlier this year said it would
regulate digital currencies in a bid to become a global bitcoin
hub.
Bitcoin has yet to gain legitimacy in Australia, where a top
law enforcement agency last December said it was investigating
the currency's role in organised crime.
