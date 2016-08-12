WELLINGTON Aug 12 Australia's Westpac Banking
Corp is considering closing 19 branches in New
Zealand in response to the increasing use of online banking,
First Union, which represents many of the bank's staff, told
Reuters on Friday.
Westpac consulted with staff about the closures during
meetings at the branches attended by First Union members and
representatives, the union said.
The New Zealand subsidiary of the Sydney-headquartered bank
declined to confirm whether any closures were being considered.
"A proposal regarding a number of branches is currently with
staff for their consideration and feedback," a Westpac spokesman
said in an email to Reuters, without elaborating on the proposal
or number of branches.
"Customers, as they are around the world, are changing the
way they bank and we are continually reviewing how to best meet
their evolving needs," the spokesman said in the statement.
Online transactions at Westpac New Zealand have risen more
than 60 percent over the past five years.
First Union said branches Westpac was considering closing
were mostly in rural areas, though some were in the cities of
Christchurch and Palmerston North.
The bank will consult staff over the next two weeks and
decide by the end of September, with affected banks closing by
October-end, First Union finance organiser Tali Williams said.
The union and local mayors would oppose any closures, she said.
"It's very out of the blue," Williams told Reuters. "Local
business and farmers who are making very big financial decisions
are in these communities and need to make sure they're talking
face to face with someone."
The bank has been adding automated services at branches,
such as automatic telling machines (ATMs) that accept deposits.
It has installed 20 such machines and plans five more this year.
