By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Nov 13 Westpac Banking Group, Australia's No.2 bank by market value, has promoted its financial services chief to take over the helm from Gail Kelly in February, reinforcing its strategy to expand its domestic retail and business banking franchise.

While the timing of the announcement was unexpected, it was no surprise that Kelly, 58, planned to retire in 2015 and U.S.-born Brian Hartzer was the favourite for the top job.

"The best time to retire is when the bank's in good shape, when the bank has excellent momentum, when you have a clear strategy in place that is delivering," Kelly told reporters after the announcement.

Kelly started as a bank teller 35 years ago in Johannesburg and took the CEO spot at Westpac in 2008, becoming the only female CEO at a major bank.

She was the highest paid boss of a retail bank in Australia in the year-ended Sept. 2014. Westpac booked its fifth straight year of record profit this month on robust loan growth and low bad debts.

Investors expect a smooth transition as Hartzer, 47, has worked with Kelly and other key members of the management team over the past two years.

"I don't anticipate significant changes in our strategy," said Hartzer, who joined Westpac from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2012.

"My first priority is to maintain the strength that Westpac has built and make sure that we maintain the reputation of strong performance and engaging well with our customers," he said.

Hartzer's team, which includes Westpac's domestic retail and wealth businesses, powered the group to an annual cash profit of A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion) in the last financial year. The division posted compound earnings growth of 10 percent over three years.

Westpac and its rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank - negotiated the global financial crisis much better than most of their foreign rivals, helped by a focus on plain vanilla mortgages and business lending.

But concerns over increased regulation and higher capital requirements have hit the big Australian banks' share prices in recent months.

Westpac shares are up 1.6 percent so far this year, in line with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index. They were trading 0.93 percent down in midday trade.

"The larger companies in Australia generally do a good job of trasitioning. I think it will be the same for Westpac. We're reasonably sure that (Hartzer) will do well in his time," said Don Williams, chief investment officer at Platypus Asset Management.

